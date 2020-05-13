Illustrations to remember ‘fun and silly’ side of coronavirus lockdown

Picture: Amanda Seymour

An aspiring children’s book writer has created a series of illustrations to remember the ‘fun and silly’ side of the coronavirus lockdown.

Picture: Amanda Seymour

Amanda Seymour, of Bicton Street, hopes the drawings which show mice social distancing and hoarding loo roll, make people smile.

She said: “I created the illustrations because I wanted to remember some fun and silly and inspiring things about our time in lockdown.

“I also thought other people would like to see them too and hopefully they will make people smile.”

The 49-year-old mum used to own a greeting card company which supplied the likes of Selfridges, Harrods and John Lewis but stopped to concentrate on being a mother.

Picture: Amanda Seymour

She is now hoping to become a children’s book author.

Amanda said she has a ‘mountain to climb’ to reach that goal and hopes someone might see the illustrations and help her achieve her dream.

Picture: Amanda Seymour

Picture: Amanda Seymour