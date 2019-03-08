Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure Archant

An alternative vision for the final phase of development on Exmouth seafront is being presented to councillors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A coconut climb which could be part of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Innovative Leisure A coconut climb which could be part of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Innovative Leisure

A team of residents, led by district councillor Nick Hookway, has come with a costed plan, which includes a free play area for under-eights, high ropes and climbing towers for older children and adults.

The proposal for phase three of the Exmouth seafront regeneration scheme is being presented to the district council's newly-formed Queen's Drive Delivery Group on Monday (October 28).

Phase three includes the former Exmouth Fun Park plot and the site which is currently occupied by Harbour View Café.

Seaside specialist Hemingway Design, which was tasked by the district council to come up with a vision for phase three, will present ideas at a public exhibition next month.

READ MORE: Hemingway Design to present vision for Queen's Drive site

Sally Galsworthy, one of the residents who helped come up with the alternative plans, said: "The vision is to create a destination that will complement the watersports centre and restaurant offer on phase two and will cater for all age groups, all abilities and huge variety of interests.

"It is backed by research into current trends in the leisure industry, the experience of other seaside towns and surveys carried out by locals and Hemingway Design.

"In addition to the play areas there are plans for an intimate arts/performance space for hire, a sunken garden where the swans used to be and a gift shop and café.

"The educational feature of the scheme is an interactive discovery centre telling the story of our unique coastline and estuary."

She said the attractions will be fronted by a new crazy golf course.

Mrs Galsworthy added: "All this will be delivered by a not-for-profit organisation so that community benefit will be felt by local residents."

The Queen's Drive Delivery Group was set up to replace the Exmouth Regeneration Board to push through the completion of the seafront development.

Councillor Hookway will be asking the district council to give these plans 'equal opportunity' alongside those presented by Hemingway Design 'so the town can decide what happens on the seafront'.