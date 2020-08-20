Man knocked unconscious and left with facial injuries after alleged late-night Exmouth assault

A man was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw following an alleged assault in Exmouth.

Police are appealing for information over the incident in which a man aged in his 20s received facial injuries

The incident happened near Exmouth Kebab House, in The Strand, at around 1.15am on Saturday, July 18.

Officers have urged any witnesses to come forward and enquiries are ongoing into the matter.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/058029/20.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via the website

• A 20-year-old man from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation. A teenage male, also from Tiverton, has attended a voluntary interview and is helping police with their investigation.