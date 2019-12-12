Church community 'saddened and devastated' after fatal collision involving life-long friends

A church community has been left 'saddened and devastated' after a fatal collision involving two life-long friends.

A pensioner died after a single-vehicle collision between a Ford Fiesta and pedestrian in the car park at All Saints Church, following an over 60s Christmas event held at the church hall.

The 84-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

All Saints priest Father Owen Murphy said the church is open on Thursday (December 12) until 5pm for people to pray and light a candle.

He said: "The church community is saddened and devastated by the tragic collision involving two life-long friends.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those involved.

"I would like to commend the members of the emergency services who dealt with the collision and the church members at the scene who were quick to offer care and support in what was a distressing situation for everyone there."