Annual pre-school party to say farewell to primary school-bound youngsters

All Saints Pre-School end of term sports day and leavers party. Ref exe 30 19TI 9024. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

An Exmouth pre-school held a party and sports day to say farewell to 11 youngsters who are now heading up to primary school.

All Saints Pre-School, in Church Road, held the annual event with parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles attending.

Town mayor councillor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein were on hand to give out leaving certificates and medals.

There were homemade cakes as well as teas, coffees and ice cream for guests and the pre-school children took part in a variety of sporting activities.

A raffle was held which raised £200 for the pre-school which will be spent on resources ahead of the new term in September.

Pre-school manager Helena Meineck said: "We had 11 children leaving this year so quite a lot for us and we had an absolutely amazing turnout of families.

"It was an amazing afternoon with a huge party afterwards for the children."

