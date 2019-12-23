Exmouth pre-school's end of term Christmas party

All Saints Pre-School Christmas party. Picture: Helena Meineck Archant

The mayor and the town crier were among the guests of honour at a pre-school's Christmas-themed end of term party.

Guests of honour (from left to right) deputy mayor Brian Bailey, town crier Roger Bourgein, Diane Love, town mayor Steve Gazzard. Picture: Helena Meineck Guests of honour (from left to right) deputy mayor Brian Bailey, town crier Roger Bourgein, Diane Love, town mayor Steve Gazzard. Picture: Helena Meineck

Councillor Steve Gazzard, deputy mayor Brian Bailey, Diane Love and the town crier Roger Bourgein turned out for All Saints Pre-School's party.

Children sang songs for Santa and all received a present each.

This year, as All Saints Church did not organise its Christmas tree festival, youngsters from the pre-school decorated their own tree with hearts, which were part of a fundraising initiative in which parents were asked to share hearts with their family and friends, decorate them and make a donation.

Pre-school manager Helena Meineck thanked Exmouth Town Council and local shops and businesses for their ongoing support.

She said: "Our pre-school depends highly on the generosity of the local community and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us this year."