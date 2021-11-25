Friends of All Saints' East Budleigh Christmas concert is back this year

All Saints Church in East Budleigh will be host to this years Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 12.

The University of Exeter Chapel Choir is to perform an evening of carols, such as “Ding Dong Merrily” “O Magnum Mysterium” by Lauridsen, and “The Twelve Days of Christmas”.

The Choir is an auditioned ensemble of 26 student musicians whose principal role is to sing the liturgical services offered by the University Chapels. The Choir also sings at events throughout the year, from the University Christmas Carol service to Graduations, as well as further afield in the UK and touring abroad.

The choir provides musically talented students with the opportunity to pursue their love of music, alongside their degree, within a dedicated team that meet regularly for practice and performance.

Led by the Organist and Director of Music of the University, Michael Graham. He has been a lay vicar in the choir at Exeter Cathedral since 2016. He is also MD of several community choirs in Devon including the Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir.

The choir will be accompanied by David Davies. He was Assistant Director of Music at Exeter Cathedral and moved to Buckfast Abbey as organist in 2016. He is a freelance solo performer, director and accompanist and has performed in St Peter’s and All Saints’ Churches in the past.

The Choir last performed for the Friends of All Saints’ Church on Friday 13th December 2019 …

Starting at 7:30 pm on Sunday, December 12, tickets cost £10, which include mulled wine and a mince pie, and are on sale at the Village Shop and East Budleigh Garage.



