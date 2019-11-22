Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett Archant

Exmouth's star of stage and screen who is gearing up for his final concert has been nominated for a Broadway award.

Alistair Brammer will be performing at Exmouth Pavilion on Sunday, December 1.

The performance could be his last after becoming a father for the first time in August this year.

His preparations for the performance have been boosted by the news that he made the shortlist for a BroadwayWorld award.

The 30-year-old was nominated for the best long-running West End show performer (male) for his role in Wicked.

Mr Brammer, who grew up in Exmouth and attended the community college, has confirmed his co-star in Wicked, Laura Pick, will be the guest star for his Back from Broadway concert in Exmouth.

The event will feature performances from the Rock Choir and Lance Vernon's acoustic group Cadence Road.

He said: "I did one (concert) in Exmouth three years ago and another three years before that.

"It's going to be a night of musical theatre numbers and pop songs - there might even be a Christmas song.

"Exmouth is where I came from, the place means everything to me, so to be able to come back and perform is just a joy."

The 30-year-old has become a star of stage and screen, appearing in West End and Broadway musicals as well as alongside the likes of Sir Michael Caine and Nick Nolte on the big screen.

Earlier this year he finished filming the movie Medieval as well as featuring in musical stage shows Les Miserables, Miss Saigon and War Horse.

Mr Brammer said: "The stage is my bread and butter but it's nice to be able to break out - I have been very lucky."

His London performances have regularly been attended by a loyal band of fans from Exmouth who organise a bus up to the capital to see him.

The former Littleham Primary School pupils said this concert may be his last in Exmouth.

Tickets for Back from Broadway, costing between £16.50 and £18.50, are available from the Exmouth Pavilion box office.