News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Alison Hernandez retained police and crime commissioner role

person

Daniel Clark Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:00 PM May 12, 2021   
Alison Hernandez has won re-election as police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall

Alison Hernandez has won re-election as police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall - Credit: Daniel Clark

Alison Hernandez has retained her role as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly for the next three years. 

The Conservative candidate was re-elected to the role with an increased majority on her 2016 win. 

Incumbent Hernandez was being challenged by Labour’s Gareth Derrick, the Liberal Democrats Brian Blake, and Stuart Jackson of the Green Party, and she came agonisingly close of a first round victory, scoring 49.97 per cent of the votes, just short of the 50 per cent required. 

After the second round of voting, she increased her majority to 65.2 per cent, up on the 51.1 per cent she won in 2016 with. 

In her victory speech, she set out her stall for Devon and Cornwall to become the safest place in England and to get police officers back on the streets. 

She said: “We have become the second lowest crime area since I came in to office and we want to get to number one, so I want to work with the communities to get there.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Recommendation for consultation on extending public space order for Exmouth to its beach
  2. 2 Premises licence for Mikey’s Berach Bar granted – but opening hours cut
  3. 3 Approval for Clyst Valley regional park plan
  1. 4 Exmouth’s Imperial Hotel set to reopen
  2. 5 Exmouth and Budleigh councillor retain county seats in 2021 elections
  3. 6 Covid-19 vaccination programme in Devon enters next phase
  4. 7 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
  5. 8 Turf cutting marks start of work on college’s new £13.5m building
  6. 9 New attractions and vendors as Queen’s Drive Space gets ready for summer
  7. 10 Junior rugby returns after a year of frustration
Devon

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christine Channon, Conservative Party candidate for the Devon County Council elections

Christine Channon retains Devon County Council seat

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
The candidates for the Devon County Council election in the Exmouth ward

Exmouth candidates gear up for county council elections

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Suzanne with Town Crier Roger Bourgein on a Vintage Velo event hosted in The Strand.

Tribute paid to former town manager Suzy

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
'People in Exmouth love their coffee!' - Michael Caines

Opinion

Exmouth folk and visitors love their coffee!

Michael Caines

person