Published: 5:00 PM May 12, 2021

Alison Hernandez has won re-election as police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall - Credit: Daniel Clark

Alison Hernandez has retained her role as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly for the next three years.

The Conservative candidate was re-elected to the role with an increased majority on her 2016 win.

Incumbent Hernandez was being challenged by Labour’s Gareth Derrick, the Liberal Democrats Brian Blake, and Stuart Jackson of the Green Party, and she came agonisingly close of a first round victory, scoring 49.97 per cent of the votes, just short of the 50 per cent required.

After the second round of voting, she increased her majority to 65.2 per cent, up on the 51.1 per cent she won in 2016 with.

In her victory speech, she set out her stall for Devon and Cornwall to become the safest place in England and to get police officers back on the streets.

She said: “We have become the second lowest crime area since I came in to office and we want to get to number one, so I want to work with the communities to get there.”