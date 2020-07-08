Advanced search

Extra police funding made available to tackle Exmouth beach anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 July 2020

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront Picture: Simon Horn

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Exmouth beach will be made safer this summer thanks to a £500,000 found set up by Devon and Cornwall’s police and crime commissioner.

Alison Hernandez has made extra money available to tackle antisocial behaviour in 20 key summer locations – including Exmouth.

The funding can be spent on street marshals, CCTV, assisting volunteer schemes like street pastors and the provision of temporary toilets.

In recent weeks police and communities have had to deal with incidents of antisocial behaviour linked to excessive drinking as restrictions on people’s movement have eased.

The new measures will help complement a wider summer policing plan that has enable police to place extra resources at hotspots like Orcombe Point.

The commissioner will be working with local authorities and community safety partnerships to agree bespoke solutions for each of the locations.

This new initiative comes directly from discussions between the commissioner and councils in response to concerns about specific locations.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

‘Suspicious’ Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

‘Suspicious’ Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Extra police funding made available to tackle Exmouth beach anti-social behaviour

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront Picture: Simon Horn

Exeter Chiefs sign fly-half Jack Walsh

Exeter Chiefs

Somerset duo named in England ODI training group ahead of series against Ireland

England ODI captain Eion Morgan. Somerset duo Tom Banton and Lewis Gregory have been included in the24-man England ODI training group ahead of a three -match ODI series with Ireland later this month. Picture; GETTY IMAGES

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates his goal against Leicester City during their Barclaycard Premiership match at Highbury Stadium in May 2004

Call to Exmouth residents to help rejuvenate seafront

Thelma Hulbert Gallery are seeking local atists help to rejuvinate part of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Thelma Hulbert Gallery