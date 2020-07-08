Extra police funding made available to tackle Exmouth beach anti-social behaviour

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Exmouth beach will be made safer this summer thanks to a £500,000 found set up by Devon and Cornwall’s police and crime commissioner.

Alison Hernandez has made extra money available to tackle antisocial behaviour in 20 key summer locations – including Exmouth.

The funding can be spent on street marshals, CCTV, assisting volunteer schemes like street pastors and the provision of temporary toilets.

In recent weeks police and communities have had to deal with incidents of antisocial behaviour linked to excessive drinking as restrictions on people’s movement have eased.

The new measures will help complement a wider summer policing plan that has enable police to place extra resources at hotspots like Orcombe Point.

The commissioner will be working with local authorities and community safety partnerships to agree bespoke solutions for each of the locations.

This new initiative comes directly from discussions between the commissioner and councils in response to concerns about specific locations.