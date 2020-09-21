Advanced search

Exmouth teenager Alice publishes second book on her 14th birthday

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 September 2020

Alice Henderson with her new book The Funambulist. Picture: Alice Henderson

Alice Henderson with her new book The Funambulist. Picture: Alice Henderson

An Exmouth teenager celebrated her 14th birthday by publishing her second novel.

Exmouth Community College pupil Alice Henderson’s latest book – The Funambulist – is a heart-warming children’s adventure story following the fortunes of teenage tightrope walker Annie McAllen.

It is a story of courage and friendship, love and loss, aimed at young readers aged between nine and 13.

Alice said: “The storyline came to me in a Latin lesson, when I learned the word fūnambulus, meaning a ‘tightrope walker’.”

As the story unfolds, readers will discover how the heroine, Annie, is part of a travelling show until a daring stunt goes horribly wrong.

She’s knocked unconscious and drifts downstream into the world of a travelling gipsy community.

The story follows the twists and turns of her journey home.

Alice has enjoyed writing as long as she can remember, but only published her first full-length novel, The Children of Wheal Withen, in November last year.

Both her books are available from Amazon in paperback or Kindle versions.

