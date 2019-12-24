Alderman honours given to four former Exmouth councillors

Four former district councillors from Exmouth - who served for a combined 80 years - have been recognised for their service.

Jill Elson, Mark Williamson, John Humphreys and Pauline Stott were all given alderman/woman titles at East Devon District Council's extraordinary meeting.

The honour is given to those former councillors the authority believes have given good service to the authority.

Jill Elson served for 36 years on the council, holding three different cabinet portfolios and chaired three other committees including the Exmouth town committee and the tourism and transportation committee.

She said: "It has been a privilege to represent the people of Exmouth and those living in East Devon.

"I was honoured to be given the award from members of the council."

Pauline Stott served on the council for 20 years, and is a former vice-chairman of the council and lead councillor for housing and customer services.

She said securing a loan for Blackmore Theatre, speaking at House of Commons select committee and meeting royalty are among the highlights of her time representing Exmouth.

She said: "It's a real honour to receive the honorary alderwoman title.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time on East Devon District Council where I have had some great times."

Mark Williamson served on the district council for 12 years, chairing the authority's development management committee and audit and governance committee during that time.

He said he most proud of lobbying the county council to get carers - who were being fined for parking on double yellow lines while visiting sick and elderly residents - special parking dispensation.

He said: "I felt I wanted to put something back and serve the community and wanted to achieve improvements in peoples' lives.

"The one thing I will miss is the constant contact with residents…that involves a huge amount of work that is not always seen."

John Humphreys also served for 12 years and was lead councillor for parks and open spaces until earlier this year.

He said: "It was also good to work with so many engaged and energetic people and organisations in our wonderful town, and to be part of the moves to work towards an exciting and sustainable future."