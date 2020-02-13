Advanced search

Budleigh family loses dog to fatal disease Alabama Rot

PUBLISHED: 10:53 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 13 February 2020

Poorly dog. Picture: Getty Images

Poorly dog. Picture: Getty Images

chalabala.cz

A confirmed case of a deadly disease affecting dogs has been confirmed in Budleigh Salterton.

Vets say a family has lost their family pet after it contracted Alabama Rot - a disease which experts say proves fatal in 90 per cent of cases.

The disease can cause kidney failure in dogs and affects all breeds, ages and weights.

Vet Shaun Moore, of City Vets Exeter, who treated the dog, said any pet owners should contact their vet immediately if they suspect their animal has been affected by the killer disease.

He said: "The disease often starts with areas of unexplained redness, swelling or sore patches, most commonly on feet, legs or muzzle.

"There are many other more common causes of these signs, such as bites, stings and injuries."

"The majority of affected dogs have been walked in woodland, an environmental trigger is strongly suspected but has not been confirmed.

"Washing any area of your dog which become wet or muddy after a walk is a sensible precaution, but it is unknown if this is necessary or of any benefit."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town centre nursing home set for HMO conversion after council refusal overturned on appeal

St Saviours, in Exmouth, which is subject to a 22-bed HMO application. Picture: Google

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town centre nursing home set for HMO conversion after council refusal overturned on appeal

St Saviours, in Exmouth, which is subject to a 22-bed HMO application. Picture: Google

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Harris nets hat-trick as Town power back to winning ways

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

Withy Colts lose 100 per cent record in close encounter with Topsham

Action from the Withycombe Colts meeting with Topsham that saw an end to the season-long Withy 100 per cent record. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Madeira ladies enjoy clean sweep success in Lacemakers Top Club meeting with Budleigh

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

East Budleigh use corners to great effect as they net five against Newton St Cyres

‘Heartbroken’ Exmouth girls to walk 10-miles for animals affected by Australian bush fires

Ciara New and Caitlyn Vertigan who will be walking 10 miles to raise funds for the WWF. Picture: Victoria Roberts
Drive 24