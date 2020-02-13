Budleigh family loses dog to fatal disease Alabama Rot

Poorly dog. Picture: Getty Images chalabala.cz

A confirmed case of a deadly disease affecting dogs has been confirmed in Budleigh Salterton.

Vets say a family has lost their family pet after it contracted Alabama Rot - a disease which experts say proves fatal in 90 per cent of cases.

The disease can cause kidney failure in dogs and affects all breeds, ages and weights.

Vet Shaun Moore, of City Vets Exeter, who treated the dog, said any pet owners should contact their vet immediately if they suspect their animal has been affected by the killer disease.

He said: "The disease often starts with areas of unexplained redness, swelling or sore patches, most commonly on feet, legs or muzzle.

"There are many other more common causes of these signs, such as bites, stings and injuries."

"The majority of affected dogs have been walked in woodland, an environmental trigger is strongly suspected but has not been confirmed.

"Washing any area of your dog which become wet or muddy after a walk is a sensible precaution, but it is unknown if this is necessary or of any benefit."