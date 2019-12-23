Gallery

Annual festive bash for AJ's customers

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles Picture: Gary Marles

A group of Exmouth's senior citizens were treated to a festive meal with all the trimmings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

Exmouth firm AJ's Taxis continued its annual tradition of organising the three-course feast, including drinks, for their senior customers.

The meal was prepared at Exmouth Rugby Club by the staff at The Old Warehouse, in The Strand.

AJ's Taxis provided free transports to and from the rugby club with around 70 pensioners sitting down for the meal.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard also attended.

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

Cllr Gazzard paid tribute to the taxi firm, which has been organising the annual meal for nearly 20 years.

He said: "It was a really amazing event.

"It's just amazing what they do for the community and everyone had a really fantastic time."

After the three-course Christmas meal, entertainment was provided by singer Ian Boyd.

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

A spokesman for AJ's Taxis thanked members of Exmouth Community Police and the Tourist Information Office for their help on the day.

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles