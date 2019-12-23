Advanced search

Annual festive bash for AJ's customers

PUBLISHED: 11:14 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 23 December 2019

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

A group of Exmouth's senior citizens were treated to a festive meal with all the trimmings.

Exmouth firm AJ's Taxis continued its annual tradition of organising the three-course feast, including drinks, for their senior customers.

The meal was prepared at Exmouth Rugby Club by the staff at The Old Warehouse, in The Strand.

AJ's Taxis provided free transports to and from the rugby club with around 70 pensioners sitting down for the meal.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard also attended.

Cllr Gazzard paid tribute to the taxi firm, which has been organising the annual meal for nearly 20 years.

He said: "It was a really amazing event.

"It's just amazing what they do for the community and everyone had a really fantastic time."

After the three-course Christmas meal, entertainment was provided by singer Ian Boyd.

A spokesman for AJ's Taxis thanked members of Exmouth Community Police and the Tourist Information Office for their help on the day.

