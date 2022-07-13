One patient airlifted to hospital in Exmouth

One person has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at the Imperial Recreation Ground area of Exmouth.

According to eye witnesses, the air ambulance was also joined by road ambulances and police vehicles at the recreation ground, where Circus Funtasia has been based, on Wednesday (July 13) night.

However, South Western Ambulance Service have only confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 18:38 on Wednesday 13 July to an incident in Exmouth.

"We sent one double crewed ambulance, two hazardous area response teams, two air ambulances and one rapid response vehicle."

"We conveyed one patient by air to Derriford Hospital.”

Circus Funtasia have been approached for comment.