Event for Devon farmers and landowners interested in agri-tech

A special networking event is being held for the agriculture industry - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Farmers, landowners and businesses interested in agri-tech are invited to a special event later this month.

The networking event, which will be held at Bradford and Cookbury Village Hall from 10am-3pm on Thursday, May 26, is being organised by the University of Plymouth and is part of Devon County Council’s DATA (Devon Agri-Tech Accelerator) project.

The project is aiming to provide support and research for farmers, growers, landowners, and other agricultural and Agri-Tech businesses to develop innovations which can help build a sustainable farming community within Devon.

Agri-tech - or agricultural technology - is the use of new ways of thinking and methods to the benefit of the farming industry.

The upcoming event will include discussions on soil and fertiliser efficiency, as well as a presentation on future farming resilience. It's also an opportunity to network and speak to exhibitors.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council cabinet member for economic recovery and skills, said: “This event is an excellent opportunity for people involved in agriculture to find out more about the DATA project and the latest innovations which can help improve productivity and sustainability.

"The farming industry is a vital part of Devon’s economy and this forward thinking project is aiming to encourage growth in the sector while reducing carbon emissions through the use of technology.”

Devon County Council is working with Business Information Point, Duchy College Rural Business School, and the University of Plymouth on the project which launched earlier this year, supported with UK Community Renewal Funding secured by Team Devon.

For more information, please visit Devon County Council’s DATA project website, or contact data@devon.gov.uk or book your place at the event via Eventbrite.