Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired - at a hefty cost

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 November 2019

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Archant

A motion to appoint an architect to oversee repairs to a historical Exmouth clock has been approved.

Exmouth town councillors unanimously agreed to instruct Jonathan Rhind to complete the work on the Jubilee Clock Tower and have agreed to use funds from its earmarked reserves and current year revenue budget to cover the outline budget and architect fees.

The town council has £20,000 in its earmarked reserves and £7,500 in its current year revenue budget.

At the meeting of November 6, councillors also agreed to apply for listed building consent.

The meeting heard that Mr Rhind will help the council apply for grant funding to offset some of the costs.

The biggest issue affecting the clock is its clock face.

Exmouth Town Council has made a temporary cover to protect some of the vulnerable parts of the clock from further damage as it explores funding avenues to help contribute towards its repair and preservation.

