Age UK Devon ready to help those left behind after Age Concern closure

Age Uk Devon volunteers during an activity day in 2019. Picture: Sophie Littlewood Archant

An independent charity is ready to support those who have been affected by the collapse of Age Concern Exmouth.

Many elderly and vulnerable residents in the town relied on services offered by the now closed charity which ceased operations in November.

Age UK Devon, which is part of a national network but is responsible for raising its own funds, is ready to step into the breach left by Age Concern.

The independent charity provides free, confidential specialist advice on matters affecting later life, such as pensions, welfare benefits, social care and staying active.

Age UK Devon provides a range of literature designed to help older people make informed decisions.

Residents can also get help to enable people to stay independent in their own home. The charity matches clients with a support assistant who shares their interests.

Sophie Littlewood, chief executive of Age UK Devon, said: “Older people have told us that companionship, conversation and pursuing hobbies are important to their quality of life.”

The charity also provides help to those who may have lost a loved one or have a diagnosis of a medical condition and would like to explore how they can live as well as possible.

Sophie added: “This service can help you explore what really matters to the person and what steps they would like to take.

Perhaps they’d like to find out about things to do locally, or they’d like help to apply for benefit entitlements.

“Our aim is to help you get more out of later life. We are particularly keen to hear from Veterans, and from older people who are feeling lonely.”

Age Uk Devon also offers community activates, however, these are currently suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sophie said: “We hope to get back out and about soon! The activities we usually offer include gentle exercise, IT support, coffee mornings and lunch clubs.

“If you have an idea for a local activity or event we’d love to hear from you.

“In the meantime, if you’d be interested in online virtual coffee mornings, please get in touch.”

For more information, visit https://www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/