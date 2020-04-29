Elderly residents in Exmouth benefit from Age UK Devon bulk food deliveries

Age Uk Devon's first batch of food parcels to elderly residents has been made.

A lifeline food delivery service launched by Age UK Devon has seen bags perishable items delivered to elderly residents in Exmouth.

Bags of Age UK Devon food parcels ready to go.

The independent charity has delivered 35 bags of food items to those elderly residents forced to go into self-isolation following the coronavirus outbreak.

Each bag included a selection of food including soup, tinned salmon, microwavable rice, jars/packets of cooking sauces, condiments, packets of biscuits/chocolate snacks, breakfast cereal, dried pasta and Easter eggs.

Food parcels have been delivered free-of-charge by one of the many Age UK Devon volunteers to vulnerable clients and those identified through the Exmouth Friends in Need Facebook community.

The first bulk delivery has been made and the charity, which has 150 bags in total, is hoping further supplies will be delivered in the coming weeks.

A resident receiving their food bag.

Sophie Littlewood, chief executive of Age UK Devon, said its vital that the elderly in the community continue to be cared for through this crisis.

She said: “I am just so delighted that we were able to help some of Devon’s most vulnerable older people during Lockdown.

“They (elderly residents) are a high-risk group because of their age, and/or because they have health conditions.

“With the advice being to self-isolate for 12 weeks, many of them will need assistance with things like shopping and picking up their medication.”

Age UK Devon has also included a copy the charity’s latest magazine and the food postcard which will provide them with some useful information about how they can help.

SSAFA Devon have partnered with Age UK Devon on this initiative. They secured an anonymous donation of £6,000 which was used to purchase 150 Tesco gift cards to be added to the care packages.

Sophie added: “The idea is that this will help those vulnerable older people as they can pass the gift card to a neighbour or volunteer to use to pay for any shopping while they are unable to access their money.”

She hopes the next batch of food parcels can delivered in the second week of May.

Visit Age UK Devon’s website for more information on the support the charity can provide