Budleigh hub looking for Age Concern replacement to continue 'much-loved' care services

The Budleigh Salterton Community Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub will officially open on Friday, May 4. Picture: Paul Strange. Archant

Organisations who can provide a care service at Budleigh Salterton's health and wellbeing hub are being invited to come forward.

Marc Jobson, manager of the hub, has told the Journal that any groups who can provide care in an 'intergenerational, multi-ability setting' should come forward.

The invitation comes after Age Concern announced its service, which includes day care and a drop-in facility, would be coming to an end on Thursday, April 30.

Mr Jobson said Age Concern's departure was sad, but gives the hub the opportunity to provide other services for the same demographic.

He said: 'Age Concern Budleigh have been integral to the success of the hub at Budleigh - they were the first organisation to utilise space at the hub and provided essential and much-loved day care services with much-appreciated respite for the carers.

'Funding for such services has been cut drastically in recent years and switched to care in the home.

'Sadly, this has made their current service financially unsustainable.

'We are seeking expressions of interest from organisations who would like to work with us to provide care - with so many lonely and isolated in our community we will leave no stone unturned to find the right mix of services.'

Age Concern has been a mainstay of the hub since it opened in 2017.

The charity provides a drop-in service for people over the age of 50 on weekdays, and day care at least two days a week, at the former Budleigh Hospital in East Budleigh Road.

Mr Jobson confirmed that the health and wellbeing hub will continue to provide care, activities and bathing services while the search continues for a new provider.

He said: 'We must not forget the support Age Concern Budleigh's current clients get - many of whom travel from Exmouth and Woodbury.

'We will do everything we can to support them.

'In the transition period between Age Concern leaving and a new provider starting, the hub will continue care, activities and bathing services.

'I hope that gives some reassurance for those affected by the change.'