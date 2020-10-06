Advanced search

‘Thank you for your support’ - Budleigh’s Age Concern merges with hospital league of friends

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 October 2020

Age Concern Budleigh Salterton has merged with the League of Friends of Budleigh Salterton Hospital. Picture: Age Concern Budleigh Salterton

Archant

Supporters of Budleigh Salterton’s Age Concern charity thanked as merger is announced with hospital league of friends.

At the AGH of Age Concern Budleigh Salterton, trustees made the decision to merge with the league of friends which it believes has ‘compatible aims’ with the charity.

All of Age Concern’s residual assets will be transferred to the League of Friends of Budleigh Salterton Hospital, ring-fenced for the care of older people.

The decision to merge was made following the closure of the charity’s day care centre at the town’s health and wellbeing hub.

Dr Graham Taylor, chairman of Age Concern Budleigh Salterton, said that the Covid-19 pandemic ‘played its part’.

He added that the decision was made with ‘some sadness but with a great degree of optimism’.

Dr Taylor thanked everyone who has supported the charity over the last 25 years, adding: “I feel sure that the merger will provide initiatives and services that will benefit older residents in the  future.”

