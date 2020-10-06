‘Thank you for your support’ - Budleigh’s Age Concern merges with hospital league of friends
PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 October 2020
Archant
Supporters of Budleigh Salterton’s Age Concern charity thanked as merger is announced with hospital league of friends.
At the AGH of Age Concern Budleigh Salterton, trustees made the decision to merge with the league of friends which it believes has ‘compatible aims’ with the charity.
All of Age Concern’s residual assets will be transferred to the League of Friends of Budleigh Salterton Hospital, ring-fenced for the care of older people.
The decision to merge was made following the closure of the charity’s day care centre at the town’s health and wellbeing hub.
Dr Graham Taylor, chairman of Age Concern Budleigh Salterton, said that the Covid-19 pandemic ‘played its part’.
He added that the decision was made with ‘some sadness but with a great degree of optimism’.
Dr Taylor thanked everyone who has supported the charity over the last 25 years, adding: “I feel sure that the merger will provide initiatives and services that will benefit older residents in the future.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.