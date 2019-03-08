Age Concern bosses hoping for warmer weather after summer house is built

The summer house. Picture: Age Concern Budleigh Salterton Archant

Age Concern Budleigh Salterton has built a new summer house in the grounds of the Budleigh Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub for its users

A new summer house at Age Concern Budleigh Salterton being painted. Picture: Age Concern Budleigh Salterton A new summer house at Age Concern Budleigh Salterton being painted. Picture: Age Concern Budleigh Salterton

Staff and users of Age Concern Budleigh Salterton are hoping for some warmer weather to make use of its new summer house.

The wooden building, constructed on the grounds of the community hospital’s health and wellbeing hub, will provide an outdoor retreat for users of the drop-in centre. It will also be a ‘life-sized Wendy house’ for children at Carousel Nursery, also based at the hub.

The summerhouse was built with financial support from the hospital league of friends, the Norman Family Charity Trust, Coop Community Funs, Budleigh Lions Club and Westbank. Since moving into the hub, Age Concern has launched a new assisted bathing facility. The drop-in centre has announced there will be a musical programme with the former artist director of Budleigh Salterton Music Festival, Nicholas Marshall.

Send an email to ageconcernbudleigh1@gmail.com or ring Age Concern manager Janet Pester on 01395 441876 for information.