Gallery
Seeing the changing face of Exmouth - from the sky
Published: 9:51 AM February 28, 2020 Updated: 10:17 AM November 7, 2020
- Credit: Archant
An assortment of stunning aerial photos of Exmouth have been taken from a bird’s-eye view.
The snaps were taken by Patricia Malek, who took to the skies in an aeroplane with her son Rob.
She said: "I was born at Maer Farm, as was Rob, his grandfather, CJ Kemp, and three generations before.
A couple of weeks ago, Rob and I flew from Exeter to Exmouth and around and also over the farm, which has changed since my time."
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus