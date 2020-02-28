Seeing the changing face of Exmouth - from the sky

Gallery

Published: 9:51 AM February 28, 2020 Updated: 10:17 AM November 7, 2020

An assortment of stunning aerial photos of Exmouth have been taken from a bird’s-eye view.

Sandy Bay Caravan Park Picture: Patricia Malek - Credit: Archant

The snaps were taken by Patricia Malek, who took to the skies in an aeroplane with her son Rob.

She said: "I was born at Maer Farm, as was Rob, his grandfather, CJ Kemp, and three generations before.

A couple of weeks ago, Rob and I flew from Exeter to Exmouth and around and also over the farm, which has changed since my time."

Rob Malek with his plane Picture: Patricia Malek - Credit: Archant

Maer Farm where Patricia Malek was born Picture: Patricia Malek - Credit: Archant

Exmouth and the former harbour Picture: Patricia Malek - Credit: Archant

Exmouth and the Estuary Picture: Patricia Malek - Credit: Archant