Seeing the changing face of Exmouth - from the sky
PUBLISHED: 09:51 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 28 February 2020
An assortment of stunning aerial photos of Exmouth have been taken from a bird's-eye view.
Sandy Bay Caravan Park Picture: Patricia Malek
The snaps were taken by Patricia Malek, who took to the skies in an aeroplane with her son Rob.
She said: "I was born at Maer Farm, as was Rob, his grandfather, CJ Kemp, and three generations before.
A couple of weeks ago, Rob and I flew from Exeter to Exmouth and around and also over the farm, which has changed since my time."
Rob Malek with his plane Picture: Patricia Malek
Maer Farm where Patricia Malek was born Picture: Patricia Malek
Exmouth and the former harbour Picture: Patricia Malek
Exmouth and the Estuary Picture: Patricia Malek
