Seeing the changing face of Exmouth - from the sky

PUBLISHED: 09:51 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 28 February 2020

Foxholes and Maer Farm Picture: Patricia Malek

Foxholes and Maer Farm Picture: Patricia Malek

An assortment of stunning aerial photos of Exmouth have been taken from a bird's-eye view.

Sandy Bay Caravan Park Picture: Patricia MalekSandy Bay Caravan Park Picture: Patricia Malek

The snaps were taken by Patricia Malek, who took to the skies in an aeroplane with her son Rob.

She said: "I was born at Maer Farm, as was Rob, his grandfather, CJ Kemp, and three generations before.

A couple of weeks ago, Rob and I flew from Exeter to Exmouth and around and also over the farm, which has changed since my time."

Rob Malek with his plane Picture: Patricia MalekRob Malek with his plane Picture: Patricia Malek

Maer Farm where Patricia Malek was born Picture: Patricia MalekMaer Farm where Patricia Malek was born Picture: Patricia Malek

Exmouth and the former harbour Picture: Patricia MalekExmouth and the former harbour Picture: Patricia Malek

Exmouth and the Estuary Picture: Patricia MalekExmouth and the Estuary Picture: Patricia Malek

Comments have been disabled on this article.

