‘Learn lessons in Joanna’s memory’- father of Ethiopia Airlines crash victims reacts to new report

The father of an Exmouth woman who died in the Ethiopia Airlines crash wants lessons to be learnt in her memory.

Joanna Toole was one of 157 passengers and crew killed when flight ET302 crashed in March 2019, six minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi in Kenya.

Mr Toole was speaking in reaction to a report from the United States House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee which heavily criticised Boeing’s role in this crash and another accident involving a plane operated by Lion Air.

A total of 346 people died as a result of the two crashes which both involved Boeing 737 Max jets.

The report said there was a ‘culture of concealment’ at Boeing which it said had withheld key information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a statement, Boeing said it had learned ‘many hard lessons’ from the accidents and had since made ‘fundamental changes as a company’.

Joanna’s father Adrian Toole said: “It still remains tremendously difficult to come to terms with the nature of Joanna’s death and the circumstances behind it.

“As we continue to learn more about the 737 Max, we continue to be dumbfounded as to how this aircraft was allowed to fly.

“The findings of this report stir a real mixture of emotions. We feel justified in needing to press for additional answers but we are also incredibly angry that passengers and air crew were allowed to fly on this aircraft.

“Our family will never be the same without Jo, but we are determined to honour her memory by ensuring all possible lessons can be learned from her death and the deaths of more than 300 other people.

“There are still too many unanswered questions and concerns about the entire process involving the Max and its design. Until these are all fully addressed that aircraft should remain grounded.”

A spokesman for Boeing said: “As this report recognises, we have made fundamental changes to our company as a result, and continue to look for ways to improve.

“Change is always hard and requires daily commitment, but we as a company are dedicated to doing the work.”