Lympstone Royal Marine branches out into therapy and martial arts training

A Lympstone man has opened a new physical therapy clinic in the area, and also hopes to start running Brazilian Jiujitsu classes in Exmouth.

Adam Lison spent 22 years with the Royal Marines and is now a practitioner of the Bowen Technique, a ‘whole body’ treatment that is said to be effective in relieving many physical conditions.

Former Royal Marine Adam Lison - Credit: Adam Lison

He runs a jiujitsu academy in Lympstone and would like to find a venue in Exmouth where he can offer classes for adults and children as well as offering Bowen Technique therapy.

His current practice is the Devon Bowen Clinic opposite Darts Farm in Topsham. Adam explained: “The Bowen Technique is a non-invasive treatment applied to the body using thumbs and fingers. It seeks to address imbalances primarily around the spine, pelvis, neck, and head but also through-out the body. Bowen uses rolling type moves at a pressure appropriate to the individual to stimulate a response, release tension and re-balance.

“The rolling moves do not involve hard adjustments, it is not a flick of the muscle or massage. Instead it uses the skin available to move over the underlying muscle, tendon and connective tissue. Each move covers only a small area, defined by how much skin slack is available from each individual.”

He said he was introduced to the technique 20 years ago by his mother, who is still a practising Bowen therapist.

Adam started learning Brazilian Jiujitsu in 2013 and said he was ‘automatically addicted ‘ and has ‘never looked back’. He currently runs his Mahara Jiujitsu Academy from Lympstone youth club, for adults only, but will begin children’s classes in March and hopes to expand to Exmouth at a later stage.

He said: “Brazilian Jiujitsu (BJJ) revolves around the concept that a smaller, weaker person can successfully defend him/herself against a bigger, stronger, heavier opponent by using leverage and weight distribution, taking the fight to the ground and using a number of holds and submissions to defeat them.

“BJJ training can be used for sport grappling and self-defence situations. Sparring, commonly referred to as ‘rolling’ within the BJJ community, and live drilling plays a major role in training and the practitioner's development.

“BJJ can also be used as a method of promoting physical fitness, building character, and as a way of life.”

For further information contact Adam on 07968 124903 or via email: adam@devonbowenclinic.co.uk or Maharajiujitsu@gmail.com