Published: 3:00 PM March 12, 2021

Exmouth-based Adam Brice Tyres, which specialises in mobile tyre fitting services for car, truck, agriculture, earthmover and plant, has gone ‘live’ with e-jobsheet standalone to digitise its business, speeding up work-to-billing processes.

The simple e-jobsheet tablet app provides an easy-to-use solution for Adam Brice’s mobile technicians to return data and documentation to fleet customers rapidly, enhancing fleet audit and service work operations.

Owner Adam Brice said, “Going live with e-jobsheet is the first stage of our investment in digitisation, designed to assist our technicians in their day-to-day jobs out on the road.

"We’re confident our fleet customers will also benefit from the speed and efficiency of document transfer between both parties.”

Steve Daly, director of CAM International, added, “The increase in e-jobsheet subscriptions reflects the importance multi-category tyre service providers place on near real-time data transfer to the efficiency of their businesses.”