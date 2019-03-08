Advanced search

Hundreds of bikers thunder into Exmouth for addiction charity ride

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 April 2019

The Action on Addiction ride at Exmouth Football Club. Picture: Caroline Claydon

The Action on Addiction ride at Exmouth Football Club. Picture: Caroline Claydon

Archant

More than 400 motorbikes arrived at Exmouth Football Club as part of a sponsored ride from Weymouth to raise funds for Action on Addiction

Action on Addiction riders approaching Exmouth Football Club. Picture: Caroline ClaydonAction on Addiction riders approaching Exmouth Football Club. Picture: Caroline Claydon

More than 400 motorbikes roared into Exmouth for the culmination of an annual charity ride.

The 'Action on Addiction' ride which started in Weymouth on Sunday (April 14) finished in the Exmouth Town Football Club in a break from tradition.

Usually the bikes arrive at the Foxholes car park on the seafront, but this year the football club opened up their facilities and a barbecue was put on to welcome the riders.

Crowds lined the roads leading into the Southern Road venue to see the bikers roll into the town and they were greeted by town mayor councillor Jeff Trail.

Jeff Trail waving the chequered flag for the riders arriving in Exmouth. Picture: Caroline ClaydonJeff Trail waving the chequered flag for the riders arriving in Exmouth. Picture: Caroline Claydon

Riders of differing ages and abilities were encouraged to wear pink for the event held to raise funds for the Action on Addiction charity and the work it does at Dorset-based rehabilitation facility Clouds House.

Organiser John Bramble, whose son Craif died from solvent abuse in 2001, is confident the final total will smash the £8,000 raised last year.

To donate, click here

Mark Paver (centre) with ride organisers John and Wendy Bramble. Picture: Caroline ClaydonMark Paver (centre) with ride organisers John and Wendy Bramble. Picture: Caroline Claydon

Action on Addiction riders at Exmouth Football Club. Picture: Caroline ClaydonAction on Addiction riders at Exmouth Football Club. Picture: Caroline Claydon

Action on Addiction riders in the Exmouth Football Club car park. Picture: Caroline ClaydonAction on Addiction riders in the Exmouth Football Club car park. Picture: Caroline Claydon

Exmouth mayor Jeff Trail with Action on Addiction ride organisers John and Wendy Bramble. Picture: Caroline ClaydonExmouth mayor Jeff Trail with Action on Addiction ride organisers John and Wendy Bramble. Picture: Caroline Claydon

