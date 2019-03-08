Hundreds of bikers thunder into Exmouth for addiction charity ride

More than 400 motorbikes arrived at Exmouth Football Club as part of a sponsored ride from Weymouth to raise funds for Action on Addiction

More than 400 motorbikes roared into Exmouth for the culmination of an annual charity ride.

The 'Action on Addiction' ride which started in Weymouth on Sunday (April 14) finished in the Exmouth Town Football Club in a break from tradition.

Usually the bikes arrive at the Foxholes car park on the seafront, but this year the football club opened up their facilities and a barbecue was put on to welcome the riders.

Crowds lined the roads leading into the Southern Road venue to see the bikers roll into the town and they were greeted by town mayor councillor Jeff Trail.

Riders of differing ages and abilities were encouraged to wear pink for the event held to raise funds for the Action on Addiction charity and the work it does at Dorset-based rehabilitation facility Clouds House.

Organiser John Bramble, whose son Craif died from solvent abuse in 2001, is confident the final total will smash the £8,000 raised last year.

