Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New finishing line for Action on Addiction motorbike ride

PUBLISHED: 16:41 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 25 February 2019

Hundreds of bikers in pink arrived in Exmouth at the end of a charity ride from Weymouth. Picture: John Bramble

Hundreds of bikers in pink arrived in Exmouth at the end of a charity ride from Weymouth. Picture: John Bramble

Archant

Scavenging seagulls and broken public toilets have brought an end to a charity motorcycle ride’s traditional seafront finale.

Budleigh's Mark Paver let some youngsters sit on his Harley Davidson bike after completing the Action on Addiction ride from Weymouth. Picture: Nicki PaverBudleigh's Mark Paver let some youngsters sit on his Harley Davidson bike after completing the Action on Addiction ride from Weymouth. Picture: Nicki Paver

Exmouth Football Club has teamed up with the annual Action on Addiction event to become the new finish line of the 55-mile journey which has previously ended in a seaside car park.

Hundreds of bikers will set off from Weymouth on Sunday, April 14, eventually finishing in the football club, all to support the addiction charity and raise funds for Clouds House Rehab Centre.

Previously the ride has finished in Foxholes car park but a lack of working toilets and problems with seagulls last year have prompted a change for 2019.

READ MORE: Hundreds of motor bikes roll into Exmouth for addiction charity

Budleigh Salterton man Mark Paver, who dusts off his Harley Davidson every year to take part in the event in memory of his late brother Martin, has joined the organising committee this year.

He said: “Sadly one of the main issues was that some of the public WC facilities were broken and locked.

“The opportunity for so many people at one time being able to get some hot food or refreshments was difficult and there was a big issue with bins not being emptied and seagulls scavenging.”

Mark, whose role is to organise the Exmouth end of the ride, approached the town’s football club and they ‘jumped at the chance’ to host the finale of the 55-mile journey.

The riders have been given use of the car park and the club house will be open for refreshments. Mark’s friends and family will also be teaming up with the football club to run a barbecue.

Mark thanked Budleigh Lions Club for donating towards the cost of the barbecue and Tesco for donating bread rolls and baps.

The Action on Addiction ride is the brainchild of John and Wendy Bramble whose son Craig died from solvent abuse 18 years ago. Last year saw more than 300 bikers take part raising £8,000 for Clouds House.

Riders will meet in Weymouth at around 10am on Sunday, April 14, and are due to arrive at Exmouth Football Club at around 1.45pm, traffic permitting.

Anyone who wants to join the ride can search for ‘charity ride for Action on Addiction Supporting Clouds House’ on Facebook.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Missing barn owl’s owners draw up detailed map 10 days after her disappearance

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Missing barn owl’s owners draw up detailed map 10 days after her disappearance

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Budleigh edged out in thriller against table-topping Ottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000965. Picture: Terry Ife

More than £1MILLION worth of livestock has been attacked by dogs in South West since 2015

Livestock worth more than £1million has been attacked by dogs in the South West in the last four years. Picture: Getty

Ortiz hat-trick in Exmouth Town U13s defeat

Exmouth Town Under-13s wearing their new kit, provided by Plymouth-based kit manufacturing company SWAZ. Picture NICK JAMES

Girl power as Skye lands Player of the Match award in Exmouth United U11s win

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists