New finishing line for Action on Addiction motorbike ride

Hundreds of bikers in pink arrived in Exmouth at the end of a charity ride from Weymouth. Picture: John Bramble Archant

Scavenging seagulls and broken public toilets have brought an end to a charity motorcycle ride’s traditional seafront finale.

Budleigh's Mark Paver let some youngsters sit on his Harley Davidson bike after completing the Action on Addiction ride from Weymouth. Picture: Nicki Paver Budleigh's Mark Paver let some youngsters sit on his Harley Davidson bike after completing the Action on Addiction ride from Weymouth. Picture: Nicki Paver

Exmouth Football Club has teamed up with the annual Action on Addiction event to become the new finish line of the 55-mile journey which has previously ended in a seaside car park.

Hundreds of bikers will set off from Weymouth on Sunday, April 14, eventually finishing in the football club, all to support the addiction charity and raise funds for Clouds House Rehab Centre.

Previously the ride has finished in Foxholes car park but a lack of working toilets and problems with seagulls last year have prompted a change for 2019.

Budleigh Salterton man Mark Paver, who dusts off his Harley Davidson every year to take part in the event in memory of his late brother Martin, has joined the organising committee this year.

He said: “Sadly one of the main issues was that some of the public WC facilities were broken and locked.

“The opportunity for so many people at one time being able to get some hot food or refreshments was difficult and there was a big issue with bins not being emptied and seagulls scavenging.”

Mark, whose role is to organise the Exmouth end of the ride, approached the town’s football club and they ‘jumped at the chance’ to host the finale of the 55-mile journey.

The riders have been given use of the car park and the club house will be open for refreshments. Mark’s friends and family will also be teaming up with the football club to run a barbecue.

Mark thanked Budleigh Lions Club for donating towards the cost of the barbecue and Tesco for donating bread rolls and baps.

The Action on Addiction ride is the brainchild of John and Wendy Bramble whose son Craig died from solvent abuse 18 years ago. Last year saw more than 300 bikers take part raising £8,000 for Clouds House.

Riders will meet in Weymouth at around 10am on Sunday, April 14, and are due to arrive at Exmouth Football Club at around 1.45pm, traffic permitting.

Anyone who wants to join the ride can search for ‘charity ride for Action on Addiction Supporting Clouds House’ on Facebook.