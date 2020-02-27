Advanced search

Helen tells of her pursuit of professional services award

PUBLISHED: 09:45 27 February 2020

Helen Buck, of Accounting on Us, winner of the 2019 professional services award. Picture: Helen Buck

Helen Buck, of Accounting on Us, winner of the 2019 professional services award. Picture: Helen Buck

Archant

The 2019 Exmouth Business Awards saw a bookkeeper secure the prize she coveted most of all.

Helen Buck, of Accounting On Us, described the feeling of being named professional service of the year as 'amazing'.

She attributes her success to hard work, never giving up and loving what she does.

The self-employed bookkeeper said: "Since I started getting involved with the Exmouth Business Awards the professional services was the category I most wanted to win.

"As a bookkeeper I felt it was important to be portrayed as 'professional' in what you do and to have it recognised by an independent judging panel was an amazing feeling.

"I personally felt I had achieved something special and that I belonged in the business community, I was proud of my business."

Helen said she wasn't aware how the awards can impact her business until she won.

She said: "So many people congratulated me and saw coverage and not just business people.

"It's an incredible way to get your business out there in the public domain."

Helen, who has been a self-employed bookkeeper for 15 years, said being her own boss is not easy.

She added: "you are everything to your business, as well as the bookkeeper I am also the marketing team, compliance officer and coffee maker amongst other things.

"Keeping up to date with new rules and regulations as well as advances in software and technology all takes time and its especially important to spend time on your business and not just in your business.

"I really enjoy working with the newly self employed, I like to nurture businesses and help to alleviate some of the worries and concerns that go hand in hand with becoming self employed.

"Bookkeeping can be seen as dull but without it a business doesn't know if its making money, it also shows a business where savings can be made and make them cost efficient. "

Helen said anyone wanting to win this year's professional service of the year award should strive to be the best they can and wished them the 'best of luck'.

