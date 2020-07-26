Accidental van fire in Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 09:35 26 July 2020
Archant
Firefighters were called out on Saturday (July 25) afternoon to deal with a van fire in Exmouth.
A fire engine from Exmouth attended after reports of a fire in Woodville Road at around 3.45pm.
The crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was recorded as an accident.
