Accidental van fire in Exmouth

Archant

Firefighters were called out on Saturday (July 25) afternoon to deal with a van fire in Exmouth.

A fire engine from Exmouth attended after reports of a fire in Woodville Road at around 3.45pm.

The crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was recorded as an accident.