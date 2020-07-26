Advanced search

Accidental van fire in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:35 26 July 2020

EXE FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

EXE FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

Archant

Firefighters were called out on Saturday (July 25) afternoon to deal with a van fire in Exmouth.

A fire engine from Exmouth attended after reports of a fire in Woodville Road at around 3.45pm.

The crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was recorded as an accident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Plans to demolish two Exmouth town centre pubs and a children’s play area for flats given go ahead

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Exmouth’s socially distanced fairy godmother Pixie Maz in walk of kindness

Maslen George as her Pixie Maz persona. Picture: Malsen George

Retractable canopy will allow Sideshore dining area to be used all year round

Sideshore development on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Marshall

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Plans to demolish two Exmouth town centre pubs and a children’s play area for flats given go ahead

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Exmouth’s socially distanced fairy godmother Pixie Maz in walk of kindness

Maslen George as her Pixie Maz persona. Picture: Malsen George

Retractable canopy will allow Sideshore dining area to be used all year round

Sideshore development on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Marshall

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Accidental van fire in Exmouth

EXE FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Cricket is back - but will the weather allow play to proceed?

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Warning issued over rural crime across the Devon and Cornwall region

A rural crime warning has been issued by NFU Mutual Picture: Getty Images/Archant

A few easy steps can prevent littering on the beaches - Sarah Allen column

Sarah Allen with her empty black bin. Ref exe 22 18TI 4419. Picture: Terry Ife