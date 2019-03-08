Advanced search

Fire in Exmouth outbuilding believed to be accidental

PUBLISHED: 09:58 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 16 September 2019

A fire at an outbuilding in Exmouth. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Archant

A fire in an outbuilding in Exmouth on Sunday (September 15) accidental, according to firefighters.

Crews from Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton were called out at shortly after 11pm to reports of a fire in Littleham Road.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed a single storey outbuilding was well alight.

Shortly before midnight, fire fighters were using two hose reel jets and a main jet as well as small tools to remove roof tiles to help them gain access to the fire.

By 1.30am the fire was out

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the cause was believed to be accidental.

