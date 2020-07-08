Advanced search

Call to Exmouth residents to help rejuvenate seafront

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 July 2020

An art gallery is encouraging Exmouth residents to join a new project which hopes to rejuvenate a section of the Exmouth seafront.

The Abode of Love is a 342-foot long, flood defence in Exmouth and is a popular area for residents and tourists.

Honiton based art gallery Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) has been asked by East Devon District Council (EDDC) to develop an arts commission for the area but the project was cancelled to due to the coronavirus.

Instead, THG alongside Exmouth artist Anna Fitzgerald will be creating a ‘To be continued...’ commission at the Abode of Love and wants to hear the opinions from local artists and creatives on what the future of the area should look like.

A panel including Mrs Fitzgerald, designer Gary Cook, EDDC councillor Joe Whibley, THG and local business owners will select 50 participants from the respondents who will be invited to ‘make their mark’ on the Abode of Love.

This commission will eventually be replaced by art projects planned for 2021 created by Exmouth Town Council, EDDC, Exmouth Artists and young people from Exmouth schools and community groups.

THG Curator, Ruth Gooding said: “We want to acknowledge the melting pot of creative voices in the area.

“The commission is an invitation to the creative community as we collectively reimagine a future together.

“We want to celebrate the incredible creativity in Exmouth by reaching out to and engaging with local residents for this project.

“The Abode will become a creative frame, celebrating diversity and engaging the communities of Exmouth.”

Councillor Joe Whibley, the district council’s lead member for culture and a ward member for Exmouth Town, said: “After a difficult few months, it’s great to see this project happening now. Cultural regeneration can play an important part in Exmouth’s recovery.

Mrs Fitzgerald said: “Exmouth has many brilliant artists and creatives and it is great to have this opportunity to work together building and strengthening our creative networks.”

To get involved in the Abode of love project, please email info@thelmahulbert.com.

A survey will be sent, to be completed by July 26 and successful applicants will be notified by August 3.

