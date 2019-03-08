Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth tree suffering from ‘significant’ basal rot will be chopped down and repurposed

PUBLISHED: 15:30 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 25 March 2019

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

A tree near Exmouth Community College which is suffering from ‘severe’ decay will have to be cut down.

Officers from East Devon District Council inspected the tree, a Turkey Oak, and concluded it had severe basal decay.

Work on chopping down the tree, in Phear Park, is expected to begin on Sunday, April 8.

Plans are underway to repurpose the tree’s bark to boost either the surrounding wildlife or benefit Exmouth residents - and plant another in its place.

A council spokesman said: “A replacement tree will be planted in the grounds of Phear Park during the autumn.

“We hope that a significant portion of the trunk can be kept and used either as seating or a play feature.

“Alternatively it could be left to create an important wildlife habitat.”

Basal decay usually affects an area at the root of the tree.

This could lead to its structural integrity could be compromised.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Exmouth tree suffering from ‘significant’ basal rot will be chopped down and repurposed

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Boasting Exmouth drug dealer is jailed

Ben Hellicker, aged 20, of Green Close, Exmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and offering to supply cocaine, and was jailed for two years and five months by Recorder Mr Jonathan Barnes.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Exmouth tree suffering from ‘significant’ basal rot will be chopped down and repurposed

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Boasting Exmouth drug dealer is jailed

Ben Hellicker, aged 20, of Green Close, Exmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and offering to supply cocaine, and was jailed for two years and five months by Recorder Mr Jonathan Barnes.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira trio crowned Devon triples champions - now they target national title

Madeira trio Jan Roberts, Catherine King, and Janine Orchard, who have qualified for the antional finals at Nottingham in April. Pictuire MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Cockles suffer disappointing home defeat to struggling Bracknell

Dave Bargent in the thick of the action with Cockles debutant Finn Marks also in shot. Picture JASON FAHY

Hate crime suspects escaping justice in Devon and Cornwall, figures show

The National Police Chiefs' Council said that while any rise in hate crime was concerning, the latest figures also reflected success in improving the reporting of such offences. Picture: Radar

Formal complaints to the Royal Devon and Exeter Trust on the rise

Doctor

Thrilling trio perform in concert in Seaton

Castalian at The Gateway, Seaton. Picture: Annette Bentley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists