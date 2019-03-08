Exmouth tree suffering from ‘significant’ basal rot will be chopped down and repurposed

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images Archant

A tree near Exmouth Community College which is suffering from ‘severe’ decay will have to be cut down.

Officers from East Devon District Council inspected the tree, a Turkey Oak, and concluded it had severe basal decay.

Work on chopping down the tree, in Phear Park, is expected to begin on Sunday, April 8.

Plans are underway to repurpose the tree’s bark to boost either the surrounding wildlife or benefit Exmouth residents - and plant another in its place.

A council spokesman said: “A replacement tree will be planted in the grounds of Phear Park during the autumn.

“We hope that a significant portion of the trunk can be kept and used either as seating or a play feature.

“Alternatively it could be left to create an important wildlife habitat.”

Basal decay usually affects an area at the root of the tree.

This could lead to its structural integrity could be compromised.