Hear the song of the nightingale in Lympstone

Common Nightingale (Luscinia megarhynchos). Picture: Getty Images Gerdzhikov

Harland Warshaw will give a talk on nightingales, complete with audio recordings of their song

This is the time of year to hear nightingales, the jazz singers of the bird world. The last time one was heard in Devon was near the Puffing Billy in Exton, five years ago. But on Friday, June 21 at 7.30pm, you can hear Harland Walshaw's talk on the bird that has entranced song writers, poets and story tellers over the centuries.

It is just 200 years since John Keats wrote the Ode to a Nightingale, 95 years since the first BBC outside broadcast (a nightingale singing a duet with a cellist), and 80 years since A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square. With the help of historic sound archives, many illustrations and glorious birdsong, you can imagine yourself in a woodland scrub, or even in Berkeley Square. But you'll actually be in Lympstone Village Hall.

Entrance is £3 on the door, and the talk is in aid of the Friends of Lympstone Church.