Second-hand book shop opens at A la Ronde for World Book Day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 March 2020

Volunteers at A la Ronde gearing up for World Book Day. Picture:Andrew Kay/National Trust

Volunteers at A la Ronde gearing up for World Book Day. Picture:Andrew Kay/National Trust

Several familiar characters will be dropping into Exmouth's National Trust house on World Book Day to celebrate a new chapter for its wagon shed.

To mark the international celebration of reading on Thursday (March 5), Doctor Doolittle, The Cat in the Hat, Professor McGonagall, Mary Poppins and others will be appearing at A la Ronde, in Summer Lane.

This will coincide with the opening of the wagon shed as a new second-hand book shop.

Between Thursday and Sunday (March 8) the famous book characters will be having a looking at the new book shop.

There will also be a trail with ten little book worms to be found in and around the house, shop and book shop, which will also be selling World Book Day books and redeeming the £1 vouchers.

Sales of the books will go towards ongoing repairs to the roof at A la Ronde which is leaking into the shell gallery.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

