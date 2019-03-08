Flower arranging with a difference - plastics put to good use at A la Ronde

Upcyclied plastic flowers at A la Ronde. Picture: Lorna Howard Archant

Inspired by its eighteenth century collection, crafters and girlguides have decorated Exmouth's National Trust property with a different kind of flower arranging.

Upcycled plastic flowers at A la Ronde. Picture: Lorna Howard Upcycled plastic flowers at A la Ronde. Picture: Lorna Howard

Plastic bottles, some of which were found in nearby Summer Lane, were upcycled to create a flower display in the orchard at A la Ronde.

More than 100 members of Exmouth Division Girlguiding, Brownies and Rainbows visited the National Trust property to create flowers and hang them from trees.

Alison Hazel, from Exmouth Division Girlguiding, said: "I have been a Brownie leader and volunteer at A la Ronde since I came to Exmouth seven years ago. "It is a pleasure for all the leaders to have the chance to bring the Rainbows, Brownies and Guides to the property to have an afternoon of fun together. "The girls enjoyed decorating the flowers and hanging them in the orchard, as well as following the outdoor trail and having a tour of the house."