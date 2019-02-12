Advanced search

A la Ronde’s second-hand book shop opens for World Book Day

PUBLISHED: 16:36 06 March 2019

Doctor Doolittle (Craig Jolly, retail supervisor), the Demon Dentist (Ali Holdstock, visitor welcome), Professor McGonagall (Margaret Philpott, volunteer), the Cat in the Hat (Laura Purdye, café manager), Vianne Rocher from Chocolat (Jane Silk, visitor welcome) and Mary Poppins (Emma Kay, visitor experience manager). Picture: A la Ronde

Some familiar literary faces will be dropping in to a National Trust house as part of World Book Day.

On Thursday (March 7) Doctor Dolittle, the Cat in the Hat and Professor McGonagall will be helping to celebrate the opening of a second-hand book shop at Exmouth’s A la Ronde.

The wagon shed on the site of the 18th century 16-sided house is being transformed into a place where people can donate unwanted books. These are then sold on to raise funds for fixing the house roof which is leaking into A la Ronde’s shell gallery.

There will also be a trail of little bookworms to be found in and around the house, shop and book shop on Thursday.

Emma Kay, visitor experience manager, who will be dressing up as Mary Poppins, said: “I think Mary Poppins would agree it is a fantastic new book shop, very spic and span with everything kept neat and tidy.

“We are really excited to be celebrating World Book Day for the first time at A la Ronde and lots of the team will be dressing for the occasion.

“It’s going to be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

•Are your children getting dressed up for World Book Day? Send us you pictures are they may be featured in the Exmouth Journal. Email exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

