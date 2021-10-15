Published: 11:00 AM October 15, 2021

Christmas means nothing to Scrooge, and Dickens’ tale of the true meaning of Christmas conquering Scrooge’s cold heart has been entertaining families for years.

Now, there is an opportunity to see a stage production adapted by award-winning writer Laura Turner at Exeter Cathedral and Exmouth Pavilion. Chapterhouse Theatre Company usually tours with open-air productions to many notable locations during the summer. Come winter time, they continue their tours as a festive tradition to theatres, castles and cathedrals across the UK

Producer Richard Main said: “Christmas is the most magical time of the year, so I am thrilled that we get to join our audiences in celebrating the season; hopefully people will go away with a warm, wintery glow.”

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is brought to life in this traditional production, complete with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit. The show is the perfect festive treat for all ages as the winter evenings start to draw in, and you can see this production at Exeter Cathedral on Tuesday 30th November and at Exmouth Pavilion on Sunday 5th December.

Further details of the performances can be found on chapterhouse.org.

Chapterhouse has been touring the UK and Ireland since 1999 specialising in outdoor theatrical productions, most notably Shakespeare and classical literature. They have performed at a variety of locations over the years including many National Trust venues, and have also gone on tour in China. Chapterhouse aims to combine accessible and entertaining family theatre with beautiful and historic venues to provide a unique theatre experience.