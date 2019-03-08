Advanced search

£500 donated to RNIL Lifeboat for supporters 90th birthday

PUBLISHED: 15:02 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 08 August 2019

Myrt visiting the all weather lifeboat, R & J Welburn. Picture: Geoff Searle

Myrt visiting the all weather lifeboat, R & J Welburn. Picture: Geoff Searle

Archant

A supporter of Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat station generously donated the large sum to the charity in celebration of her 90th birthday.

Myrt during her visit around the station. Picture: Geoff SearleMyrt during her visit around the station. Picture: Geoff Searle

Avid supporters Myrt Clark and her nephew Geoff Searle were given a special tour of the Lifeboat station and its two lifeboats in appreciation on August 3.

Myrt donated money on her 80th birthday to the charity, which paid for crockery and cutlery for the crew, shortly after the new station had been built.

Geoff said: 'My aunt has lived in Crediton all her life and loves Exmouth.

"She has never been to sea but has always admired the RNIL and has donated for many years.

Myrt arrives at Exmouth Lifeboat Station. Picture: Geoff SearleMyrt arrives at Exmouth Lifeboat Station. Picture: Geoff Searle

"She didn't want anything big for her 90th birthday so we decided to donate to Exmouth Lifeboat for her, which she was thrilled with.

"We were pleased to donate £500 towards the cost of Exmouth crew training."

