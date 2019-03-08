Advanced search

Exmouth remembers - service held to remember those who died in 9/11

PUBLISHED: 11:22 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 12 September 2019

911 service at Phear Park. Picture: Kim Wyllie - Exmouth Photo Services

Scores of people attended a special service held in Exmouth to mark 18 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

The annual service held at the dedicated memorial, in Phear Park, attracted town mayor Steve Gazzard, the family and friends of people who died in the 2001 tragedy and members of the emergency services.

Town and district councillor Fred Caygill and town crier Roger Bourgein also attended the service.

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service chaplain Julie Andrews led the service with Nathan Lapwood, manager of Exmouth Fire Station, saying a prayer.

Last Post and Reveille were played by the fire service buglers.

The service is held in memory of the nearly 3,000 people who died when hijacked planes were flown into the twin towers, in New York.

More than 6,000 people were also injured as a result of the terror attacks.

Town crier Roger Bourgein and town mayor Steve Gazzard at the service. Picture: Diane LoveTown crier Roger Bourgein and town mayor Steve Gazzard at the service. Picture: Diane Love

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue buglers at the annual 9/11 memorial service. Picture: Diane LoveDevon and Somerset Fire and Rescue buglers at the annual 9/11 memorial service. Picture: Diane Love

Town crier Roger Bourgein, town and district councillor Fred Caygill and town mayor Steve Gazzard at Phear Park 9/11 memorial for the service. Picture: Diane LoveTown crier Roger Bourgein, town and district councillor Fred Caygill and town mayor Steve Gazzard at Phear Park 9/11 memorial for the service. Picture: Diane Love

Emergency services, town leaders and frriends and families of those who died in the September 11, 2001, tragedy gathered for the annual memorial service in Phear Park. Picture: Diane LoveEmergency services, town leaders and frriends and families of those who died in the September 11, 2001, tragedy gathered for the annual memorial service in Phear Park. Picture: Diane Love

