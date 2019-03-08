Advanced search

9/11 memorial service to be held in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:13 04 September 2019

The 9/11 memorial service takes place in Phear Park every year. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

An annual service in Exmouth in memory of those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks will take place on the 18th anniversary of the atrocity.

It will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at the memorial stone in Phear Park.

This year the service has been organised by fire officer Dave Morley, who is bringing the fire brigade band, and a group of pipers.

It will begin at 1pm, slightly earlier than the usual start time.

Exmouth's mayor and deputy mayor, Steve Gazzard and Brian Bailey, will be attending, along with members of the emergency services.

Also in attendance will be relatives of a man who died in the 2001 attack, who travel to Exmouth for the service every year.

