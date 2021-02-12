Published: 3:00 PM February 12, 2021

Exeter Airport can now apply for a government grant worth up to £8million, helping to protect jobs and the local economy.

The Airport and Ground Operators Support Scheme will help commercial airports across England to cover losses on costs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, including airfield operations, contracted services such as airfield and runway maintenance and business rate bills.

Airports and ground handlers can apply via GOV.UK and, if successful, should receive funding by the end of the financial year.

The scheme, which follows the government’s extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, is open for applications until February 21.

The investment will support airports following the introduction of international travel restrictions designed to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19 as the government continues to roll out its world-leading vaccination programme.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Today’s scheme is another step in the right direction, providing vital support for an industry that is raring to get back to business, once it is safe to do so.”