89 year old Exmouth resident launches children's book
- Credit: Jim Barnes Phillips
An 89-year-old Exmouth woman has launched her first-ever children's book.
June Dingwall is the author of Granny June's Alphabet Stories, a collection of tales she has written over the years for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Each story has been illustrated by Jim Barnes-Phillips, who also designed the cover.
The book was published in May last year, but no launch event could take place because of Covid restrictions. The event finally took place on Saturday, November 6 at Temple Methodist Church in Budleigh Salterton, and June was there to sign copies of her book, along with her husband Ron.
Representatives from FORCE Cancer Charity also attended the event, as June has agreed to donate one pound from the sale of each book to them. She is hoping people will buy copies as Christmas presents for children of primary school age.
For further information emailing templemagazine@yahoo.com or by call 01395 263 494.
