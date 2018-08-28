£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

Archant

Nine separate thefts from vehicles in East Devon were reported at the weekend.

Police are warning tradesmen and van owners not leave their tools in their vehicles overnight after a spate of thefts.

Police have been notified of nine separate offences of thefts or attempted thefts from vans in the Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton area between Friday, December 14, and Monday, December 17.

The offences in Exmouth took place in Withycombe Village Road, Lyndhurst Road, Ashleigh Road and Albion Hill.

In Budleigh Salterton the offences took place in Clarence Road, Jocelyn Road, East Budleigh Road, Hooker Close and Greenway Lane

Power tools, radios and gardening equipment were stolen with a combined value of over £8,400.

Officers are advising the public not to leave their tools and equipment for prolonged periods in their vans, especially overnight.

Anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious in these locations over the weekend is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101.

Further advice on keeping your vehicle safe from thieves can be found on the Devon & Cornwall Police website.