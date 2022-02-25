Oak trees to be planted across East Devon for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A total of 70 oak trees will be planted across East Devon this year to mark the Queen's seven decades on the throne.

East Devon District Council is presenting English oak saplings and a commemorative plaque to each of its towns and parishes.

It is hoped that planting can begin next month, and the council is working with the town and parish councils to find locations where the trees can be enjoyed by the public.

Chair of the council, Cllr Ian Thomas, aid: “After two years of difficulty and challenge we now have an opportunity to boost the wellbeing of all in East Devon, our communities, businesses, and the residents we serve, in an enjoyable and effective way.

“Ward members will be pleased to help ensure we all enjoy a fantastic and unique Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Year, which leaves a valuable legacy for East Devon and our communities.”

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place over the bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.