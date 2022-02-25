News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Oak trees to be planted across East Devon for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:35 PM February 25, 2022
The English Oak tree in Phear Park

The English Oak tree in Phear Park - Credit: Exmouth Tree Project

A total of 70 oak trees will be planted across East Devon this year to mark the Queen's seven decades on the throne. 

East Devon District Council is presenting English oak saplings and a commemorative plaque to each of its towns and parishes.

It is hoped that planting can begin next month, and the council is working with the town and parish councils to find locations where the trees can be enjoyed by the public.

Cllr Ian Thomas

Councillor Ian Thomas - Credit: Archant

Chair of the council, Cllr Ian Thomas, aid: “After two years of difficulty and challenge we now have an opportunity to boost the wellbeing of all in East Devon, our communities, businesses, and the residents we serve, in an enjoyable and effective way.

“Ward members will be pleased to help ensure we all enjoy a fantastic and unique Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Year, which leaves a valuable legacy for East Devon and our communities.”

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place over the bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

East Devon News

Don't Miss

The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Budleigh Salterton fire 'was started deliberately'

Philippa Davies

person
The former care home known as 'Chestnuts' in Exmouth

Plan for flats near care home thrown out by councillors

Philippa Davies

person
Achilleas Costa appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a father and daughter in Wood Green

Woman admits racially- and religiously-aggravated assault

Paul Jones

person
House-building-1-1

New glamping pod among latest East Devon planning applications

Paul Jones

person