Budleigh couple celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss

Jacki and John Eyles celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Picture: Steve Eyles Archant

A Budleigh Salterton couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Jacki and John Eyles marked 60 years of wedded bliss by hosting a garden lunch for family members in ‘glorious’ sunshine.

According to the Bath Chronicle, the couple were married on September 5, 1960, at Holy Trinity Church, Norton Malreward.

John was the only son of Mr and Mrs F Eyles from Combe Park in Bath.

Jacki, who was captain of Dundry Ladies Hockey team at the time of the wedding, is the daughter of Mr and Mrs William J Cooper.

The couple, who moved to Budleigh 22 years ago, have three children and seven grandchildren.

Son Steve Eyles said: “They constantly and continually host all of their family which is a constant delight, privilege and luxury for all the generations.”

