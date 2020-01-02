New office block included in fresh plans for vacant Salterton Road site

Plans for a four-storey retirement block are included in the latest plans for a vacant site in Exmouth.

Your Life Management Services Ltd - a joint venture of developer McCarthy and Stone and Somerset Care - have applied for planning permission for 59 extra care apartments on a site near the Tesco superstore in Salterton Road.

A similar application submitted in 2016 for the site was rejected at appeal by the planning inspectorate as the land has been earmarked for employment use.

This time, Your Life has included office accommodation and car parking facilities.

In the design and access statement, the developer said they are including employment use based on comments made by the district council on its previous application.

The statement said: "The opportunity arises to design a building that responds to the growing demand for age-specific retirement living accommodation in Exmouth, while also acknowledging the suitability of the site for elderly accommodation, with regards to accessibility and proximity to local facilities."

Part of the site is earmarked for employment allocation in the East Devon Local Plan.

The statement added: "The latest proposal includes a two-storey office block which will enable the site to be used for its intended use, as employment.

"The office building will provide working space for a local business or other organisation."

If given the go-ahead, 59 self-contained units, specifically designed for the elderly could be built on the site.

The apartments would be designed exclusively for customers aged 70 and over.

McCarthy and Stone said the apartments would be suitable for tenants with a 'heightened level of assisted care requirement'.

There would also be a homeowners' lounge and a full table-service restaurant with meals prepared freshly on site.

A wellness salon and a guest suite would be provided as well as 34 car parking spaces including three for disabled parking.

The office would cover 645 square metres over two floors and would come with 26 parking spaces, with five spaces for vans.

The deadline for comments on this application is Friday, January 31.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.