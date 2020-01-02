Advanced search

New office block included in fresh plans for vacant Salterton Road site

PUBLISHED: 15:48 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 02 January 2020

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Plans for a four-storey retirement block are included in the latest plans for a vacant site in Exmouth.

Your Life Management Services Ltd - a joint venture of developer McCarthy and Stone and Somerset Care - have applied for planning permission for 59 extra care apartments on a site near the Tesco superstore in Salterton Road.

A similar application submitted in 2016 for the site was rejected at appeal by the planning inspectorate as the land has been earmarked for employment use.

This time, Your Life has included office accommodation and car parking facilities.

In the design and access statement, the developer said they are including employment use based on comments made by the district council on its previous application.

The statement said: "The opportunity arises to design a building that responds to the growing demand for age-specific retirement living accommodation in Exmouth, while also acknowledging the suitability of the site for elderly accommodation, with regards to accessibility and proximity to local facilities."

Part of the site is earmarked for employment allocation in the East Devon Local Plan.

The statement added: "The latest proposal includes a two-storey office block which will enable the site to be used for its intended use, as employment.

"The office building will provide working space for a local business or other organisation."

If given the go-ahead, 59 self-contained units, specifically designed for the elderly could be built on the site.

The apartments would be designed exclusively for customers aged 70 and over.

McCarthy and Stone said the apartments would be suitable for tenants with a 'heightened level of assisted care requirement'.

There would also be a homeowners' lounge and a full table-service restaurant with meals prepared freshly on site.

A wellness salon and a guest suite would be provided as well as 34 car parking spaces including three for disabled parking.

The office would cover 645 square metres over two floors and would come with 26 parking spaces, with five spaces for vans.

The deadline for comments on this application is Friday, January 31.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon

Exmouth Town assistant manager on festive wins and so much more

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon

Exmouth Town assistant manager on festive wins and so much more

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town running ‘Operation Bring a Mate to Football’ for first game of 2020

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Cockles all set for tough task at Maidenhead to start 2020 fixtures

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town end 2019 on high after dramatic added-time winner from Jordan Harris at Street

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

New office block included in fresh plans for vacant Salterton Road site

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

East Devon District Council’s ‘dormant’ housing company ‘did not use public funds’

Housing. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists