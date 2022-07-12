Nine eager Beavers given highest Scout honour

Nine eager Exmouth beavers have been awarded their Chief Scout Bronze award.

During an award ceremony on Exmouth beach, nine of the children in the group were handed their inaugural Chief Scout Bronze award. The highest award you can earn as a beaver scout.

3rd Exmouth beavers haven't had many of these in the past and Beaver Scout Leader Dawn said: "I've only handed one out in my time, one in five years, and we have now have nine come through in one go. It's fantastic."

At Scouts you can work your way up to completed Silver and then Gold Chief Scout award.

The Exmouth Beavers completed theirs in only nine months, which is a short amount of time to complete this particular award.

To be awarded this, the group had to complete over 100 tasks which included scout activities like walking, putting up tents, climbing etc. 100 tasks had to be completed as well as any four activity Badges of your choice, in categories including:

My adventure challenge awards.

My outdoor adventure awards.

Personal challenge award.

My skills challenge award.

Teamwork challenge award.

3rd Exmouth Beavers leaders, Dawn Wilkess, Miranda and Luke Toole helped the kids to be awarded their badges.

Dawn Witkiss, leader of 3rd Exmouth Beaver Scouts told the Herald: "We invested in five new beavers and awarded nine chief scouts bronze awards, this is the ultimate award for any beaver and the leaders of the 3rd Exmouth beavers are very proud of all of the young people.

"We are so proud of all our Beavers, and to get the award and to get it within nine months is a fantastic achievement. I have handed out one of the these in five years, and now we have had nine in one go. Its fantastic."

The 3rd Exmouth Beavers is a Scout Group in the Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton District Scout group in Devon, South-West England, and has been providing Scouting to the Young People of Exmouth for over 90 years.

3rd Exmouth Beaver Scouts meet every Monday between 6pm at 7:15pm at the Marpool Hill Scout Headquarters near Phear Park. For more information and to join the club, visit their website here











