39 new homes will regenerate ‘derelict’ Exmouth site which has become an ‘eyesore’

How new homes could look if built on a section of the former Rolle College site. Picture: Acorn Property Group Archant

The developer behind plans to build 39 homes on a section of the former Rolle College site said it will regenerate an area which has been a ‘magnet for antisocial behaviour’.

Plans for 39 new homes at the former Rolle College site. Picture: Acorn Property Group Plans for 39 new homes at the former Rolle College site. Picture: Acorn Property Group

Plans have been lodged with East Devon District Council to build 10 new dwellings and 25 apartments on the section of the former college in the east of the new Deaf Academy.

Acorn Properties Group, which purchased the plot from the Deaf Academy at the end of 2019, is also planning to convert and refurbish the Eldin House building on the site to create four apartments.

If approved, 39 one and two-bedroom dwellings will be built to transform a ‘derelict site’ that has become an ‘eyesore’ and a ‘magnet for antisocial behaviour’.

Ed Lewis, regional director for Acorn’s Exeter region, said: “Providing a scheme that will be a positive contribution to the area and be well received by the local community is very important to us.

Plans to convert a section of the former Rolle College into 39 new homes. Picture: Acorn Properties Plans to convert a section of the former Rolle College into 39 new homes. Picture: Acorn Properties

“We have been working closely with local residents and authorities for a number of months and are pleased to have submitted the scheme for planning.

“Long disused, the site has fallen into a serious state of disrepair and become a concern for local residents.

“The adjacent new Deaf Academy looks fantastic so we are keen to finish off the regeneration of this area.”

The Deaf Academy sold the plot to Acorn Properties in a bid to raise funds to kit out its new home in Douglas Avenue.

If approved, there will also be a five-storey apartment block, a bungalow, and nine two and three-bedroom houses built.

Each house will have two ‘on plot’ car parking spaces and there will be a total of 64 parking spots within the site.

The plan’s design and access statement said: “The range and type of dwellings has been carefully considered in the context of Exmouth in order to respond to the market needs of the area and local community.”

Subject to planning approval, construction is due to start in spring 2021with the first homes delivered in spring 2022 and completion expected by summer 2022.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.